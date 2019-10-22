HEAT VISION

James Wan's 'Malignant' Lands Late Summer 2020 Release

by Pamela McClintock
The 'Aquaman' helmer is directing the Warner Bros. feature based on his graphic novel.
James Wan   |   Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Filmmaker James Wan's Malignant will hit theaters on Aug. 14, 2020, Warner Bros. said Tuesday.

The horror thriller, which the Aquaman helmer is directing, is from New Line, home of Wan's blockbuster Conjuring franchise. The original pic — based on a a story by Wan and Ingrid Bisu — will shoot in Los Angeles, as a recipient of the Independent California Film Rebate.

The logline is being kept under tight wraps. Malignant stars Bisou, Annabelle Wallis, Maddie Hasson, George Young, Michole Briana White, Jake Abel and Jacqueline McKenzie.

Wan and Michael Clear will produce via their Atomic Monster banner. Starlight Media and Midas Innovation will independently finance the movie and will retain distribution rights in China.

Other studio films that have staked out that mid-August 2020 date include Universal's Bob Odenkirk action thriller Nobody and Disney's animated title The One and Only Ivan.

Wan made his breakthrough with the bone-severing Saw, launching a franchise. He moved on from that to evil spirits and the supernatural with Insidious and the Conjuring movies.

Released in late 2018, the director's Aquaman earned north of $1 billion at the global box office. Warners is set to release Wan's Aquaman sequel on Dec. 16, 2022.

