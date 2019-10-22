James Wan's 'Malignant' Lands Late Summer 2020 Release

The logline is being kept under tight wraps. Malignant stars Bisou, Annabelle Wallis, Maddie Hasson, George Young, Michole Briana White, Jake Abel and Jacqueline McKenzie.

Wan and Michael Clear will produce via their Atomic Monster banner. Starlight Media and Midas Innovation will independently finance the movie and will retain distribution rights in China.

Other studio films that have staked out that mid-August 2020 date include Universal's Bob Odenkirk action thriller Nobody and Disney's animated title The One and Only Ivan.

Wan made his breakthrough with the bone-severing Saw, launching a franchise. He moved on from that to evil spirits and the supernatural with Insidious and the Conjuring movies.

Released in late 2018, the director's Aquaman earned north of $1 billion at the global box office. Warners is set to release Wan's Aquaman sequel on Dec. 16, 2022.

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/heat-vision/james-wan-set-direct-original-horror-movie-1228232