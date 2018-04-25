Jamie Lee Curtis Debuts First 'Halloween' Footage at CinemaCon

"Every night I prayed that he would escape," says Curtis' Laurie Strode.

Jamie Lee Curtis brought scares to CinemaCon as she previewed the first footage from her Halloween sequel Wednesday.

“Everyone in my family turns into my nutcase this time if year,” says the granddaughter of Curtis' Laurie Strode at the beginning of what looked like a fully finished trailer.

Curtis' Strode has outfitted her house with weapons and traps in case killer Mike Meyers returns, which would allow her to finally get revenge for what he put her through four decades prior.

"Every night, I prayed that he would escape," says Strode in the footage. "So that I can kill him."

After Meyers escapes the mental institution, it looks like she is getting her wish. The footage featured plenty of jump scares with a particularly terrifying sequence in a gas station bathroom.

"Except for Star Wars, I can’t think of another oive where the same actor is playing the same part 40 years later, and that in and of itself is worth celebrating,” said Curtis as she introduced the footage with producer Jason Blum, who talked about how John Carpenter's original started his favorite genre, the slasher flick.

Curtis has played Laurie Strode in multiple Halloween films over the years since the 1978 original that introduced the world the mask-wearing mass-murderer Michael Myers. Of the new movie, Curtis says, “It’s old school, meets new school with Laurie at the centers of it. And it’s going to scare the living shit out of all of you.”

David Gordon Green is directing the ne movie, from a script co-written by him and frequent collaborator Danny McBride.

Universal Pictures opens the film Oct. 19.

Peter Jackson also sent a video message into Universal's panel, to tout Mortal Engines, which he is producing.

He described the post-apocalyptic YA adaptation as showing "our future Earth," and promised it would be "visually like nothing you have seen before.” He introduced unfinished VFX and previs, showing two characters entering this dark mechanical-looking world. The film from director Christian Rivers and starring Robert Sheehan, Hera Hilmar and Hugo Weaving, opens Dec. 14.