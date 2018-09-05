Jamie Lee Curtis Goes Full Warrior Mode in New 'Halloween' Trailer

Character Laurie Strode is not only ready for the killer, she is looking forward to their conflict.

Laurie Strode is ready for battle.

The classic Jamie Lee Curtis character shows off her grit in the latest trailer for the upcoming horror film Halloween.

The trailer for the Universal and Blumhouse's Halloween pits Laurie Strode against the unstoppable masked killer Michael Myers.

The events of the sequel pick up as Strode is still living on alert, waiting for Myers to return so she can have her revenge.

Laurie is not only ready for Myers, she is looking forward to their conflict. She clearly will not be the victim this time in the newest installment of the iconic franchise.

At CinemaCon in April, Curtis spoke about returning to the franchise she and John Carpenter (executive producer of the newest film) launched in 1978.

"Except for Star Wars, I can’t think of another movie where the same actor is playing the same part 40 years later, and that in and of itself is worth celebrating,” Curtis said. “It’s old school meets new school with Laurie at the center of it. And it’s going to scare the living shit out of all of you.”

In addition to the original, Curtis played Laurie in Halloween II (1981), Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998) and Halloween: Resurrection (2002).

The new Halloween is directed by David Gordon Green, who wrote the script with his frequent collaborator Danny McBride.

Universal has slated the film for an Oct. 19 release.