Jamie Lee Curtis Inks First Look Deal With Blumhouse

"I’m 61 and my motto now is: ‘If not now, when, if not me, who?' I’m excited to have a creative home to explore my own ideas and others. Jason and his team have made me feel welcome. Comet is ready to bring these stories to screen life,” said Curtis.

“Jamie is a force of nature and was a real partner on Halloween. So it’s both an honor and incredibly apt that she’s making her first feature film as a director with Mother Nature,” added Blum.

Blumhouse recently signed a first look deals with Invisible Man director Leigh Whannell, and has pacts with Sophia Takal and Gigi Saul Guerrero.

It was recently announced that Curtis will star in, direct and executive produce How We Sleep at Night: The Sara Cunningham Story for Lifetime after optioning the rights to Cunningham’s memoir last year. Her previous directing credits include an episode of Scream Queens.

Curtis is repped by CAA and Jackoway Austen.