Jamie Lee Curtis Unveils First Look at 'Halloween Kills'
Jamie Lee Curtis is offering an early look at Halloween season 2020. The actor tweeted a first-look, behind-the-scenes video from Halloween Kills, the followup to last year's reboot/sequel to John Carpenter's Halloween.
Curtis once again plays Laurie Strode, while Nick Castle returns as the killer Michael Myers, with David Gordon Green directing the followup to the 2018 film, which earned $255.4 million.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
Blumhouse, Miramax and Universal open Halloween Kills on Oct. 16, 2020. It will be followed a year later by Halloween Ends, which opens Oct. 15, 2021.
Halloween Kills is written by director Green, Danny McBride and Scott Teems. Halloween Ends is written by Green, McBride, Paul Brad Logan and Chris Bernier.
‘Tis the season..... to start screaming. First look at the mayhem David has created for all of you. @halloweenmovie #halloweenkills #strodesstrong @universalpictures @miramax @blumhouse @halloweenmovie pic.twitter.com/klrpzk1Ykg— Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) October 31, 2019
- Aaron Couch
- aaron.couch@thr.com
- @AaronCouch
