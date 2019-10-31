HEAT VISION

Jamie Lee Curtis Unveils First Look at 'Halloween Kills'

by Aaron Couch
Michael Myers and Laurie Strode return next year.
Ryan Green/Universal Pictures
Jamie Lee Curtis is offering an early look at Halloween season 2020. The actor tweeted a first-look, behind-the-scenes video from Halloween Kills, the followup to last year's reboot/sequel to John Carpenter's Halloween

Curtis once again plays Laurie Strode, while Nick Castle returns as the killer Michael Myers, with David Gordon Green directing the followup to the 2018 film, which earned $255.4 million.

Blumhouse, Miramax and Universal open Halloween Kills on Oct. 16, 2020. It will be followed a year later by Halloween Ends, which opens Oct. 15, 2021.

Halloween Kills is written by director Green, Danny McBride and Scott Teems. Halloween Ends is written by Green, McBride, Paul Brad Logan and Chris Bernier. 

