Jamie Lee Curtis Unveils First Look at 'Halloween Kills'

Michael Myers and Laurie Strode return next year.

Jamie Lee Curtis is offering an early look at Halloween season 2020. The actor tweeted a first-look, behind-the-scenes video from Halloween Kills, the followup to last year's reboot/sequel to John Carpenter's Halloween.

Curtis once again plays Laurie Strode, while Nick Castle returns as the killer Michael Myers, with David Gordon Green directing the followup to the 2018 film, which earned $255.4 million.

