Jared Leto Emerges From 12-Day Meditation Retreat to Find "Mind-Blowing" Coronavirus Pandemic

"Wow. 12 days ago I began a silent meditation in the desert. We were totally isolated. No phone, no communication etc. We had no idea what was happening outside the facility," the actor began in his Twitter thread. "Walked out yesterday into a very different world. One that’s been changed forever. Mind-blowing — to say the least. I’m getting messages from friends and family all around the globe and catching up on what’s going on."

He concluded, "Hope you and yours are ok. Sending positive energy to all. Stay inside. Stay safe."

His public realization was meant mostly with mockery, with social media users pointing out he (or an assistant) was tweeting from his account during the 12-day stretch.

Coronavirus has taken a massive toll on Hollywood; the pandemic has forced numerous film an TV productions to be postponed and forced studios to push back release dates on major projects. In addition, theater chains have closed completely, many at the behest of government officials.