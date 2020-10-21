Jared Leto to Play Joker in Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' (Exclusive)

The project, officially titled Zack Snyder's Justice League, is being overseen by HBO Max, which is financing the new round of shooting and the completion of the many unfinished scenes, and will air as a four-episode event series next year.

Shooting is currently underway with Ben Affleck, Ray Fisher and Amber Heard among those involved, on top of Leto. It is unclear which other actors are included.

Even as the shoot rolls ahead, two producers who were involved with the theatrical movie are quietly moving to the side. Jon Berg and Geoff Johns, then-studio executives who oversaw the film and the reshoot by Joss Whedon that was meant to salvage the failed movie, will not be receiving producer credits on the Snyder Cut, sources say.

Sources close to Berg and Johns have confirmed the duo’s intention to remove their names from the Snyder Cut since they did not work on this version and are no longer studio executives. The sources also say the move pays respect to Snyder’s creative vision and the additional photography shoot.

It is unclear when Berg's and Johns' segue began. One source said the move began months ago and is unconnected to comments made by Fisher, who played Cyborg in the movie and who has for months accused the two of enabling abuse and misconduct by Whedon on the set of the 2017 reshoots. After vocal and public outbursts on social media even as late as September, Fisher has been less incendiary and posting less frequently of late.

Leto boarding the Snyder Cut is noteworthy, as the character did not appear in the original 2017 movie. It also raises questions about how much new content will be included in Snyder’s super-version of Justice League.

It also ties the new cut to Suicide Squad, the all-star DC movie that saw Margot Robbie break out as fan-favorite character Harley Quinn and Leto portray Joker as a love-obsessed and glittery crime lord. The picture was exec produced by Snyder and his wife and partner, Deborah Snyder, and was meant to tie into an overall DC Cinematic Universe that Snyder had been shepherding.