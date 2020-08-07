Jason Bateman, 'Game Night' Writer Reteam for 'Superworld' (Exclusive)

Warner Bros. picked up the rights to the book with Bateman to direct the project, which Perez will write.

Bateman will also produce with his Aggregate film banner, along with David Kanter and Joff Okin of Anonymous Content.

The story, which hit this summer as an Audible audiobook, is set in 2038 where every person on the planet has superpowers, except for one man names Ignatius Lohman. Lohman is stuck in a white-collar job while his father is one of the most powerful people on the planet and leader of defense organization Peerless. But Lohman will get his chance to step up when he is forced to face a corporate overlord whose power is neutralizing anyone with a superpower. The story has been described as having tones of The Incredibles.

Perez, who penned the college comedy Accepted, wrote Game Night, the 2018 sleeper hit that was produced by Bateman, who also led the ensemble cast with Rachel McAdams. Perez has reunited with Bateman on an untitled family comedy set in an abandoned movie studio that is set up at Netflix with John Cena attached to star, with Bateman also directing and producing.

Separately, Bateman continues to fill his directing slate with projects and is in talks to helm Here Comes the Flood, a Simon Kinberg-written heist project set up at Netflix. Bateman was last week nominated for an Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a drama for his work on Ozark.

Bateman is repped by CAA, Lighthouse Enterainment and Hansen Jacobson. Perez is repped by ICM Partners and Hansen Jacobson.