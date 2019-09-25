Jason Bateman in Talks to Direct Ryan Reynolds in 'Clue'

The Clue reboot was announced when Reynolds, hot off of the success of the Deadpool movies, signed a three-year first look deal with Fox in 2018.

Reynolds would star in and produce through his Maximum Effort banner, along with Hasbro's Allspark Pictures. Bateman would also appear in the film.

Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who wrote the Deadpool films, were set to write the screenplay when the project was first announced in January 2018.

Bateman, who will also direct episodes of his upcoming HBO series The Outsider, is repped by CAA and Hanson Jacobson.