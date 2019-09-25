HEAT VISION

Jason Bateman in Talks to Direct Ryan Reynolds in 'Clue'

by Mia Galuppo
Reynolds is producing the adaptation of the Hasbro board game.
Jason Bateman, who just picked up an Emmy for his directing on the Netflix series Ozark, is in talks to direct the Clue adaptation backed by Ryan Reynolds, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Fox/Disney are behind the movie based off of the Hasbro board game, which was previously adapted into a feature 1985 pic that starred Tim Curry, Madeline Kahn and Christopher Lloyd.

The Clue reboot was announced when Reynolds, hot off of the success of the Deadpool movies, signed a three-year first look deal with Fox in 2018.

Reynolds would star in and produce through his Maximum Effort banner, along with Hasbro's Allspark Pictures. Bateman would also appear in the film.

Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who wrote the Deadpool films, were set to write the screenplay when the project was first announced in January 2018.

Bateman, who will also direct episodes of his upcoming HBO series The Outsider, is repped by CAA and Hanson Jacobson.

