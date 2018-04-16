Jason Clarke in Talks to Star in 'Pet Sematary' Remake (Exclusive)

Jason Clarke is in negotiations to star in Pet Sematary, Paramount’s new adaptation of the Stephen King novel.

Dennis Widmyer and Kevin Kolsch, the duo who co-directed the 2014 fantasy horror feature Starry Eyes, are helming the project, which Paramount previously translated in 1989.

Lorenzo Di Bonaventura, Mark Vahradian, and Steven Schneider are producing.

Sematary, first published in 1983, told of a doctor who moves his family out of the big city to the country. The man discovers that they have moved near a pet cemetery that rests on an ancient burial ground and when the husband's toddler son is killed in an auto accident, the father takes the boy's body to the cemetery, where it is resurrected in demonic form. Jeff Buhler wrote the most recent draft of the adaptation.

Clarke will play the doctor. Dale Midkiff played the part in the 1989 movie.

Clarke is currently on the big screen starring in Chappaquiddick, receiving praise for his portrayal of Ted Kennedy. He has several movies in the can, among them Damien Chazelle’s Neil Armstrong biopic First Man with Ryan Gosling, Aftermath with Keira Knightley and Serenity with Matthew McConaughey.

He is repped by WME, Robert Stein Management and attorney Carlos Goodman.