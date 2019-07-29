Jason Momoa to Lead Netflix Revenge Movie 'Sweet Girl'

Brian Andrew Mendoza will make his directorial debut on the film, having previously worked with Momoa as a producer on action drama Braven and exec producer on Netflix series Frontier. Gregg Hurwitz and Philip Eisner penned the screenplay, with current revisions by Will Staples.

Brad Peyton and Jeff Fierson, who also worked with Momoa on Frontier, will produce via their ASAP Entertainment banner, along with and Momoa and Mendoza. Martin Kistler will exec produce.

“I’m excited to partner with Netflix once again," said Momoa in a statement. "I’m putting a dream team together from Brad and Jeff to my best friend, Brian who has been my partner for over ten years. It’s a dream come true to collaborate with him and deliver his vision.”

Added Fierson, "Jason and Brian are like family, so to re-team with them on a movie after working for three seasons of Frontier, is a dream come true. When we first read this script, we knew there was only one actor who could bring the gravitas and depth to the role of Cooper, and that’s Jason. And this is the perfect vehicle for Brian to make his directorial debut.”

Momoa, who is repped by WME and Edelstein Laird, was last seen in DC superhero standalone Aquaman, which grossed over $1 billion at the global box office. He stars in upcoming Apple series See and recently wrapped production on Legendary and Warner Bros. remake of Dune.