Jason Momoa in Talks to Join Timothee Chalamet, Josh Brolin in 'Dune'

Legendary’s adaptation of the sci-fi novel by Frank Herbert is being directed by Denis Villeneuve.

Jason Momoa is going from the deep ocean blue to the desert wasteland of the far-flung planet Arrakis.

The Aquaman star is in negotiations to join the ever-growing cast of Dune, Legendary’s adaptation of the sci-fi novel by Frank Herbert that is being directed by Denis Villeneuve.

The call sheet already includes Timothee Chalamet as the lead character, Paul Atreides, as well as Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgard, Charlotte Rampling, Javier Bardem and Josh Brolin. Zendaya and Oscar Isaac are also in talks to join the cast.

Dune, considered a sci-fi literary classic, tells the complex story of a fallen noble family's attempt to control a desert planet named Arrakis and its export, a rare drug called melange, even as it is betrayed by a galactic emperor.

If a deal makes, Momoa will play Duncan Idaho, the swordsmaster who is fiercely loyal to the Atreides family. The character, portrayed by Richard Jordan in David Lynch’s 1984 movie, became a fan favorite who ended up appearing in all of Herbert’s original novels.

Dune is eyeing shoots in Budapest and Jordan beginning in the spring.

The film's script was written by Villeneuve, Eric Roth and Jon Spaihts. Villeneuve is also producing along with Mary Parent and Cale Boyter.

Momoa’s Aquaman movie has made over $1.1 billion worldwide, and he returned to voice the character in The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part. Momoa is also toplining Apple TV’s upcoming drama series See, set 600 years in the future, where humans have lost the sense of sight.

