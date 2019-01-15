Jason Reitman to Direct New 'Ghostbusters' Movie

Reitman, the son of original 'Ghostbusters' director Ivan Reitman, will helm a new movie that he has been working on in secret.

Reitman, the son of original Ghostbusters helmer Ivan Reitman, will helm a new Ghostbusters movie that he has been working on in secret.

The filmmaker discreetly co-wrote a script with Gil Kenan, director of the animated movie Monster House, and the pic is set to go into production this summer with an eye on a 2020 release.

The whole project has been under a veil of secrecy; the code name it has been operating under has been "Rust City."

Sony is calling the new feature “the next chapter in the original story,” saying it continues the narrative of the 1980s classic. It has also been described as a passing of the torch, “both inside and out.”

What is unclear is if any of the original members will return. Sources say that Reitman is on the lookout to cast four teens in the movie, two boys and two girls.

Ghostbusters is an important title for Sony, a studio that is shoring up franchise players that rivals such as Disney and Warner Bros. enjoy. It found a surprise franchise when it resurrected Jumanji with Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart in 2017, and it is also relaunching Men in Black this summer. It also working on several tracks featuring Spider-Man and related characters.

Sony had plans for a multi-platform reboot of Ghostbusters when it introduced an all-female team in 2016, but the pic, directed by Paul Feig, failed to catch on, even though it grossed $229 million worldwide. Some observers were speculating that the property had gone back into hibernation until this latest development.

Reitman, who has been twice nominated for a best director Oscar (2007’s Juno and 2009’s Up in the Air), put out two movies last year: Tully, a drama toplined by Charlize Theron, and The Frontrunner, a political drama which told the travails of former Sen. Gary Hart and starred Hugh Jackman.

Jan. 16, 10:38 p.m. Updated with the teaser trailer.