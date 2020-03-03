Jason Statham Exits Kevin Hart's 'Man From Toronto'

Sony has a Nov. 20 date carved out for the film.

Jason Statham is no longer teaming up with Kevin Hart for the action comedy The Man From Toronto. Statham has left the Sony project, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Sources say Statham's deal never closed to appear in the film, which is just six weeks away from filming, and the studio is looking for his replacement. The film would have been a reteaming Statham and Hart, who shared scenes together in last year's Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

Heat Vision breakdown

The Hitman’s Bodyguard filmmaker Patrick Hughes is directing Man from Toronto for a Nov. 20 release. The story uses a case of a mistaken identity as its jumping-off point after the world’s deadliest assassin, known as the Man from Toronto, and a New York City screw-up run into each other at an Airbnb. A clash of personalities, and a clash with deadly killers, ensues. Robbie Fox penned the script from a story by Fox and Jason Blumenthal. Blumenthal is producing along with Todd Black and Steve Tisch, his partners at Escape Artists, which produced the 2019 Hart sleeper hit The Upside.