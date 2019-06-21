Original 'Jaws' Shark Fully Restored for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

It is going to be a while before any fan gets to see "Bruce" in person.

You're going to need a bigger boat — or rather spot in the museum.

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures announced on Thursday that the original shark used in Jaws has been "fully transformed." The only details awaiting to be added are eyes and teeth.

Nicknamed "Bruce," the piece is the only surviving shark prop from the 1975 Steven Spielberg classic about a seemingly endless aquatic killing machine terrorizing a New England tourist town.

It is common knowledge for Jaws fans that the production was plagued with difficulties, most of them revolving around the mechanical sharks constantly malfunctioning.

"Just in time for the 44th anniversary of #Jaws (1975) ... An update on Bruce the shark's restoration! Special effects legend @G_Nicotero, his studio KNB EFX, and the #AcademyMuseum conservation team have fully transformed this undersea giant," the Academy museum tweeted.

The shark was bequeathed to the Museum in 2016 by Nathan Adlen, whose father, Sam, acquired the prop after the studio scrapped "Bruce," along with a pile of old stunt cars. Sam Adlen would display the Jaws shark at his junkyard.

The restored shark, a fiberglass model, is the fourth and final version made from the original mold, according to the museum.

It was also announced Thursday that the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will not open in 2019, or any time prior to the 92nd Oscars on Feb. 9, 2020.

The project was first announced in 2012.

"As we continue working through the permitting process and move closer to completion, we are weighing the overall schedule for major industry events in 2020, and on this basis will choose the optimal moment for our official opening," an Academy Museum spokesperson said in a statement.