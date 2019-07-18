HEAT VISION

'Jay and Silent Bob Reboot' Debuts First Trailer

by Ryan Parker
Kevin Smith dropped the first trailer ahead of the San Diego Comic-Con event.

They're back. 

Kevin Smith on Thursday dropped the first trailer for the upcoming Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.

This Week In Heat Vision breakdown

The iconic stoner duo (Jason Mewes plays Jay) are appearing at San Diego Comic-Con, but Smith (director and star) said he did not want to make fans wait to see the first preview of the film. 

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot appears to be primarily based off Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back (2001), but there are some nods to other works from Smith in the trailer, which runs a bit more than three minutes.

"The stoner icons who first hit the screen 25 years ago in Clerks are back! When Jay and Silent Bob discover that Hollywood is rebooting an old movie based on them, the clueless duo embark on another cross-country mission to stop it all over again!" Smith said in the description of the preview. 

As did the 2001 film, Reboot will feature a number of star cameos, including Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. 

It will also feature Smith's daughter, Harley Quinn Smith, in a supporting role.

The Saban Films' picture is due out Oct. 15.

Watch the trailer above.

