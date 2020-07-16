Jeff Bridges Unveils Trailer for His Children's Book 'Daddy Daughter Day'

The Oscar winner illustrated the project, written by his daughter Isabelle Bridges-Boesch.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news of Jeff Bridges’ children’s book debut earlier this year, and now it can share more about the project — a trailer for the finished book, starring the actor himself.

The 56-page Daddy Daughter Day is illustrated by Bridges from a story written by his daughter, Isabelle Bridges-Boesch, inspired by her own past. “This book has been inside of me for years,” Bridges-Boesch said when the project was announced. “When I finally shared the idea with my dad, he was instantly supportive and agreed to do the illustrations.”

In the new trailer, Bridges and his daughter introduce the project and share some of the illustrations from the book ahead of its October release. Watch the video below. Daddy Daughter Day will be released Oct. 6, and is currently available for pre-order.