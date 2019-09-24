Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill and Laura Dern Will Reprise Their Roles in 'Jurassic World 3'

The trio of actors anchored Steven Spielberg's 1993 classic Jurassic Park, with only Goldblum returning for 1997's The Lost World: Jurassic Park. Dern and Neill were featured in Jurassic Park III in 2001. Goldblum made an all-to-brief cameo in 2018's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Jurassic World 3 director Colin Trevorrow revealed the fan-friendly casting news at a screening of Jurassic World held at the Arclight Los Angeles hosted by Collider.

The film will be penned by franchise newcomer Emily Carmichael along with Trevorrow, who directed the 2015 reboot of the franchise and was co-writer of Fallen Kingdom. Trevorrow is returning to executive produce the new chapter along with Spielberg, the filmmaker behind the original movies in the 1990s. Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley are returning as producers.

Plot details are still to be known, but Carmichael and Trevorrow are said to be working from a story by Trevorrow and writing partner Derek Connolly. Carmichael co-wrote the script to Pacific Rim Uprising and also rewrote The Black Hole for Disney and director Joseph Kosinski. Carmichael came to Spielberg’s attention when she set up the family action-adventure Powerhouse at Amblin Entertainment.

Universal has set a June 11, 2021 release date for the movie.