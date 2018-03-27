Jeff Goldblum Teases 'Jurassic World 2' Plans, Possible Cameos

During an appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live,' the 'Jurassic Park' alum addressed rumors that he and Laura Dern will be involved in the latest film in the francise.

Jeff Goldblum revealed (and played coy about) several rumors surrounding the Jurassic World franchise during his appearance on What What Happens Live on Monday night.

“I can’t divulge anything, but maybe...maybe” the Jurassic Park alum said after being asked about his involvement in the franchise's upcoming third film. In regard to rumors that Laura Dern also will make an appearance, Goldblum could only coyly respond: “Maybe she will.”

Though he is set to appear in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the actor refused to confirm or provide any details about the final film in the trilogy. However, he further insinuated that his involvement could be likely, being that Colin Trevorrow, who directed and wrote the first Jurassic World, worked with Goldblum for his Super Bowl Jeep commercial. “There’s gonna be another one that some people may or may not be in. That’s all I can say,” the actor teased.

After the reboot grossed over $1.6 billion worldwide, the announcement of a sequel came as no surprise. Set to hit theaters June 22, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom will once again star Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard who must return to the Jurassic World amusement park after learning a volcano is threatening the lives of the resident dinosaurs and Owen’s (Pratt) lead raptor Blue. Though determined to rescue the creatures, Owen and Claire (Howard) soon uncover a conspiracy.

Nearly four months before Universal released the anticipated sequel, the studio announced its plans to make a third installment to finalize a trilogy for the Jurassic World universe. The film is set to hit theaters in 2021, three years following the sequel.

Jurassic World 3 will be penned by franchise newcomer Emily Carmichael along with Trevorrow, director of the 2015 reboot and co-writer of Fallen Kingdom. Trevorrow will executive producer the film along with Jurassic Park’s original filmmaker, Steven Spielberg. Plot details for the third film are still under wraps, but Trevorrow and Carmichael will reference a story created by Trevorrow and writing partner Derek Connolly.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom will hit theaters June 22.