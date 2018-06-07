Jeff Goldblum's Favorite Line From 'Jurassic Park' Is the Most Jeff Goldblum Thing Ever

The actor also revealed a few other unique tidbits of information about himself in a recent reddit Ask Me Anything session, such as his favorite color is “rainbow.”

Jeff Goldblum’s favorite line as Dr. Ian Malcolm in Jurassic Park is pretty much the most Jeff Goldblum thing ever.

As it turns out, the line is not a piece of dialogue, but rather Malcolm’s distinctive laugh when the audience is first introduced to his character, the actor revealed in a recent reddit Ask Me Anything session.

"It's tough to choose but off the top of my head - I think it's my laugh in the helicopter scene in Jurassic Park," the actor said when asked his favorite line from any film he had done.

While on the helicopter in the 1993 Steven Spielberg classic, Malcolm says to Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), “So you two dig up dinosaurs?” Grant responds, “Try to,” which prompts a laugh from Malcolm only Goldblum could pull off.

The instance is so beloved, a fan even made a remix video of the moment, which has more than 3 million views on YouTube.

Goldblum also revealed a few other unique tidbits of information about himself, such as his favorite color is “rainbow.”

Asked if he would like to reprise any other roles he is played (other than Malcolm and David Levinson in the Independence Day films), Goldblum responded, “I think they're all safely tucked in their beds and sleeping soundly.”

Goldblum reprises Malcolm once again for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, due out June 22.