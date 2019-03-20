'Kick-Ass 2' Director Jeff Wadlow Tackling 1990s Comic Book 'Danger Girl' for Big Screen

Robert Kulzer of Constantin Film, Jeremy Bolt of JB Pictures and Adrian Askarieh of Prime Universe Films are producing the adaptation of the all-female action adventure.

Jeff Wadlow, the genre filmmaker who last helmed horror hit Truth or Dare, has signed to direct Danger Girl, the adaptation of the 1990s hit comic being made by Constantin Films.

Robert Kulzer of Constantin Film, Jeremy Bolt of JB Pictures and Adrian Askarieh of Prime Universe Films are producing the project.

Danger Girl follows the adventures of Abbey Chase, an adventurer who was reluctantly recruited into a secret organization. Chase is then paired with operatives Sydney Savage and Natalia Kassle on a globe-trotting adventure to locate a series of mystical objects and keep them out of the hands of the evil Hammer Syndicate.

The comic was a blend of Indiana Jones, James Bond and Charlie's Angels and an instant hit when it debuted in 1998 from Jim Lee's Wildstorm imprint.

Umair Aleem wrote the initial drafts of the script and Wadlow will do rewrites. Constantin's Martin Moszkowicz will executive produce along with Scott Campbell and Andy Hartnell.

Wadlow is best known for helming Kick-Ass 2, adapting the Mark Millar comic book, and Truth or Dare, the Blumhouse horror movie that made almost $100 million worldwide on a budget of just $3.5 million. He is currently in post on Fantasy Island, Blumhouse’s modern take on the 1970s television series. The latter is due to open February 2020.

Wadlow is repped by UTA, Artists First and Hirsch Wallerstein.