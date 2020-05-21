Jeffrey Wright Calls 'The Batman' "Next Evolution" of Classic Characters

"My take is — the way I explain what we're doing is, like with any film, we're working together to create a mood, to create an idea, a setting, a tone," Wright said. "This is the next evolution since 1939 when these stories began."

Added Wright, "This is the next evolution of Gotham. So I am working off the stage (director) Matt [Reeves] is providing and also working off what (star) Robert [Pattinson] is doing. We are trying to create something together that is our own, but is also Batman."

The Westworld star said the best example he could point to for what he was trying to explain was the new Batmobile.

"I read the script for the Batmobile and I was like, 'Yeah, that's it,'" he said. "(Bruce Wayne) created the most badass muscle car you could imagine, but it's grounded in Gotham. It's grounded in Americana.

Production for the film is currently on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, resulting in the release being pushed from summer 2021 to October 2021.