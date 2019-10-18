'Jane the Virgin' Actress Jenna Ortega Joins 'The Babysitter' Sequel (Exclusive)

The follow-up will take place two years after Cole (Lewis), who defeated a satanic cult led by his babysitter, is trying to forget his past and focus on surviving high school. But when old enemies unexpectedly return, he will once again have to outsmart the forces of evil.

McG is coming back to direct, with a returning cast that includes Judah Lewis, Bella Thorne, Robbie Amell, Hana Mae Lee, Andrew Bachelor and Ken Marino.

American Vandal showrunner Dan Lagana penned the feature, which is being produced by McG, Zack Schiller and Mary Viola. Steven Bello, Corey Marsh, Brian Duffield, Alex Boies, Tyler Zacharia and Devin Andre will exec produce.

Ortega, repped by CAA and Gilbertson Entertainment, is best known for her role playing a young Jane on the popular CW series, which recently wrapped its final season, and her Disney Channel series Stuck in the Middle. She was recently cast in Jennifer Garner move Yes Day, and landed a recurring role on Netflix series You.