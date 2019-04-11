Jeremy Renner Explains How He's Avoiding Revealing 'Avengers' Spoilers on Press Tour

"Paul [Rudd] and I decided during part of this press tour to make up a movie that we're in that we actually could talk about," he said when he stopped by 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' on Wednesday.

Jeremy Renner and Paul Rudd have found a fun way to avoid spoilers as they promote Avengers: Endgame during the film's press tour.

When the actor stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday, he explained that promoting the upcoming Avengers film has been difficult because they "can't talk about it."

Kimmel then shared a photo that Renner previously posted on his Instagram account of a movie poster for a fake film called 50 Year Old Virgins. Renner and Rudd embraced each other in the photo, which said that the film is currently in theaters.

"Paul and I decided during part of this press tour to make up a movie that we're in that we actually could talk about," he explained. "So we're 50-year-old virgins and we can speak about that all you want."

The host asked if they made up anecdotes from set to discuss while doing publicity. "We can just kind of make that up," he said. "We played ping-pong a lot. We're champions, the 50-year-old virgins."

"I think we did do that on set, perhaps," Renner added about filming the latest Avengers film.

After Kimmel said that he would love to see 50 Year Old Virgins become a real movie, Renner responded, "I kind of would too, actually."

Renner also opened up about his friendship with Rudd and even wore a shirt with Rudd's face on it during the appearance. "That's my friend," he said of Rudd. "We weren't in the last movie, so we decided to make t-shirts together."

While the actor wouldn't say that Rudd is his best friend out of the Avengers actors, he did reiterate that they're friends because "he's on my body."

Watch Renner's full appearance below.