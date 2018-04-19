Jesse Plemons Joins Dwayne Johnson in Disney's 'Jungle Cruise'

Plemons will star in the feature from 'The Shallows' director Jaume Collet-Serra.

Jesse Plemons, who starred in Black Mass and Bridge of Spies, is boarding Disney's Jungle Cruise, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

He joins Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Jack Whitehall and Edgar Ramirez in the feature adaptation of Disney's own theme park ride. Jaume Collet-Serra, the filmmaker behind The Shallows and Liam Neeson films such as The Commuter and Non-Stop, will helm the project, which is set in the early 20th century and will take place in the Amazon jungle.

Plemons will play a villain in Jungle Cruise, with Johnson in the role of a boat captain who takes his sister (Blunt) and her brother (Whitehall) on a mission to find a tree believed to possess healing powers. Wild animals and a competing German expedition figure into the proceedings.

Beau Flynn, John Davis and John Fox are producing the pic, as are Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia. Scott Sheldon is co-producing.

Jungle Cruise is heading toward a May start and will shoot through the summer. Michael Green, who penned Logan and the latest remake of Murder on the Orient Express, wrote the most recent draft of the script.

Plemons is repped by TalentWorks and Hirsch Wallerstein.