Jessica Alba to Star in Netflix Thriller 'Trigger Warning'

Jessica Alba is getting into the Netflix action game. The actress will star in Trigger Warning for the streaming service, with the film coming from director Mouly Surya, who helmed the well-recieved Cannes entry Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts that became Indonesia's foreign film Oscar submission.

Trigger Warning centers on a traumatized veteran (Alba) who inherits her grandfather's bar and faces a moral dilemma after learning the truth behind his untimely death. The film has a script from Josh Olson, who was nominated for an Oscar for the 2005 graphic novel adaptation A History of Violence, and John Brancato, whose credits include Terminator Salvation and the 2009 Bruce Willis sci-fi film Surrogates.

