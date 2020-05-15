Jessica Alba to Star in Netflix Thriller 'Trigger Warning'
Jessica Alba is getting into the Netflix action game. The actress will star in Trigger Warning for the streaming service, with the film coming from director Mouly Surya, who helmed the well-recieved Cannes entry Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts that became Indonesia's foreign film Oscar submission.
Trigger Warning centers on a traumatized veteran (Alba) who inherits her grandfather's bar and faces a moral dilemma after learning the truth behind his untimely death. The film has a script from Josh Olson, who was nominated for an Oscar for the 2005 graphic novel adaptation A History of Violence, and John Brancato, whose credits include Terminator Salvation and the 2009 Bruce Willis sci-fi film Surrogates.
Heat Vision breakdown
Thunder Road’s Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee are producing, with Alba executive producing.
Alba's credits include the 2000s Fantastic Four films and the Sin City movies. She stars and executive produces Spectrum Original’s LA’s Finest.
The news comes on the heels of several high-profile moves for Netflix this week, including the acquisition of the Dwayne Johnson-Emily Blunt superhero movie Ball and Chain and the streaming service circling Our Man From Jersey, a would-be starring vehicle for Mark Wahlberg. Netflix recently found success with Chris Hemsworth's action movie Extraction, which it has touted as its top movie ever with an estimated 90 million accounts watching at least part of the film. A sequel is in the works with screenwriter Joe Russo.
Alba and Surya are repped by CAA.
- Aaron Couch
- aaron.couch@thr.com
- @AaronCouch
