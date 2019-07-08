Jessica Chastain Reveals Production Underway for Spy Thriller '355'

In the short clip, Chastain can be seen with both her co-stars and the film's director, Simon Kinberg.

"As Simon and I were making X-Men, I had this idea of doing a female ensemble action film," Chastain says while the two ride around in Paris. "And so I called all the actresses, and we are the studio; everyone owns the film. And now we’re making it."

As Chastain explained to The Hollywood Reporter last year, all of the actresses own equity in the film. "I love the idea about creating this movie and seeing that these women aren't just people for hire," she said.

The video also offers a quick glimpse at the Arc de Triomphe before ABBA's "Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)" kicks in, along with a montage of the actresses going over the script, gun training and boxing.

Universal ultimately paid more than $20 million for 355 — making it the biggest sale at Cannes in 2018 — but the film faced a number of initial problems. Fan, China's highest-paid actress, made headlines after she went missing amid a public tax evasion scandal. She later emerged, apologized and agreed to pay fines and back taxes after reportedly being detained and interrogated by Chinese authorities.

Meanwhile, Chinese studio Huayi Brothers Media walked away after matching Universal's $20 million for distribution rights in China. Even as Chinese film finance company Golden Title stepped in as a replacement, Marion Cotillard, who was set to star alongside Fan, Chastain, Nyong'o and Cruz, pulled out of the project citing personal reasons.

355 is set to be released in 2020.