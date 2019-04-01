'Iron Fist' Actress Jessica Henwick Joins Dylan O'Brien in 'Monster Problems' (Exclusive)

Jessica Henwick, who played Colleen Wing on Netflix’s Marvel shows Iron Fist and The Defenders, will star opposite Dylan O’Brien in Monster Problems, the romance-tinged sci-fi feature from Paramount Players.

Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps, the company behind Stranger Things, are producing, while Michael Matthews (Five Fingers for Marseilles) is in the director’s chair.

Written by Brian Duffield and Matthew Robinson, the project is a coming-of-age story about a young man (O’Brien) living in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by monsters who travels through a hostile environment to find the girl of his dreams. Henwick will play the girl, who has a lot more going on than what initially is seen.

The movie is in the early stages of production in Australia, with Michael Rooker and Arianna Greenblatt among those on the call sheet.

Henwick, who hails from England, played kick-butt Marvel character Colleen Wing for two seasons on Iron Fist, as well as on Netflix’s Marvel shows Luke Cage and team-up show The Defenders. She also had a memorable run on HBO’s Game of Thrones, playing Nymeria Sand, one of the fierce and devious Sand sisters.

Henwick, repped by CAA, Curtis Brown and Jackoway Tyerman, is also voicing a character on Netflix’s anime show Gods & Heroes, and is part of the cast for Godzilla vs. Kong.