Jillian Bell, Isla Fisher to Star in Disney+ Comedy 'Godmothered' (Exclusive)

Justin Springer and Ivan Reitman’s Montecito Pictures are producing.

The story tells of a young and unskilled fairy godmother (Bell) that ventures out on her own to prove her worth by tracking down a young girl whose request for help was ignored. What she discovers is that the girl has now become a grown woman (Fisher) in need of something very different than a "prince charming."

Kari Granlund and Melissa Stack wrote the script.

Production is due to begin later in January in Boston. Jessica Virtue and Allison Erlikman are overseeing for Disney.

Bell toplined the well-regarded comedy Brittany Runs a Marathon, which she also exec produced. Prior to that, Bell had been doing scene-stealing work in a slew of comedies ranging from 22 Jump Street and Rough Night to Fist Fight and Goosebumps. She also worked with Paul Thomas Anderson in Inherent Vice and The Master.

Fisher is coming off shooting a leading role in Blithe Spirit opposite Dan Stevens and Judi Dench and last year appeared opposite Matthew McConaughey in Harmony Korine’s The Beach Bum. She also appears in with Steve Coogan in the upcoming satire Greed, which will be released by Sony Pictures Classics.

Fisher is repped by UTA and Sloane Offer. Bell is repped by UTA, 3 Arts and Stone Genow.