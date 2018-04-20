Jimmy Kimmel Sets 'Avengers: Infinity War' Week on 'Live!'

The ABC late-night host is set to feature 19 of the film's stars, including Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth and Chadwick Boseman, across five days of shows.

Jimmy Kimmel is feeling the Marvel fanboy fever ahead of Avengers: Infinity War.

In anticipation of the release of the superhero-reunion flick on April 23, the Live! host announced on Friday that he is timing a special week of shows dedicated to the Marvel film.

From April 23 to April 27, Kimmel's show will host 19 of the film's top stars, a list including Robert Downey Jr, Tom Holland, Zoe Saldana, Pom Klementieff, Paul Bettany, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hiddleston, Dave Bautista, Mark Ruffalo, Danai Gurira, Chris Hemsworth, Josh Brolin, Sebastian Stan, Chadwick Boseman, Karen Gillan, Benedict Cumberbatch, Don Cheadle, Elizabeth Olsen and Winston Duke.

Musical stars set to appear that week include A Perfect Circle, Bleachers, Middle Kids and Morgan Wallen featuring Florida Georgia Line. (No word on Alan Silvestri, the film's composer.)

Of course, Live!'s network, ABC, shares a parent company with the film's producer, Marvel Studios, Walt Disney Studios. But Kimmel appears to be a nonpartisan comic book aficionado, having geeked out over D.C. Comics products, owned by Warner Bros., before, too. Last year, while promoting Justice League, Ben Affleck teamed up with Matt Damon, John Hamm, Jennifer Aniston and other Hollywood stars to produce a superhero trailer of a comic book Kimmel wrote as a kid.

The news comes as anticipation for the film reaches a fever pitch: As of early April, Avengers: Infinity War was tracking for a massive $200 million domestic debut. In mid-April the film broke ticket-seller Fandango's record for fastest-selling superhero movie in the first 24 hours of presales.