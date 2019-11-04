HEAT VISION

'Jiro Dreams of Sushi' Filmmaker Sets Thriller 'Consume' With 21 Laps, Fox Searchlight (Exclusive)

by Borys Kit
'Stranger Things' duo Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen will produce the project.
David Gelb; Shawn Levy   |   Erik Voake/Getty Images for Netflix; Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Twentieth Century Fox
'Stranger Things' duo Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen will produce the project.

David Gelb, known for his foodie documentary fare such as Chef’s Table and Jiro Dreams of Sushi, is cooking up some fresh thrills and chills.

Fox Searchlight has picked up Consume, a pitch based on an original idea by Gelb and Jason Sterman and Brian McGinn, his fellow filmmakers at their banner, Supper Club.

This Week In Heat Vision breakdown

Gelb will direct the project, which will be written by Cat Vasko, who previously wrote adaptations of Boom! Studios’ Lumberjanes and Dean Jensen's novel Queen of the Air.

21 Laps’ Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen, who are behind Stranger Things and the upcoming Free Guy, will produce the film with Gelb, Sterman and McGinn.

Consume is a contained thriller set around the reveal of a world-changing innovation while examining the ego, morals and manipulations of an “iconoclast” à la Theranos’ Elizabeth Holmes. The story follows a group of thought leaders around the world that are invited to an enigmatic billionaire’s Icelandic retreat for what they think is the trip of a lifetime. Little do they know that they are not guests, but the unwitting test subjects of a nefarious experiment.  

Vasko is currently writing a Snow White spinoff titled Rose Red for Disney+ as well as untitled fairytale spec for the studio that has Lakeith Stanfield and Olivia Cooke attached to star. She recently worked with 21 Laps on Inconstant Moon, a sci-fi love story that has James Ponsoldt directing.

Gelb made a name for himself with the acclaimed Jiro and has kept his belly full by creating Netflix award-winning series Chef's Table and co-creating the Netflix series Street Food. Supper Club, which also produced docs Amanda Knox and 13th, has a nonfiction overall deal with Disney and is currently in production on Marvel’s 616 and an original nature series, Earthkeepers.  

21 Laps is currently in readying a slew movie for release, including the Levy-directed Free Guy at Fox, the sci-fi road movie Monster Problems at Paramount, teen horror movie There’s Someone Inside Your House with Netflix and their indie film The Violent Heart.

Vasko is repped by Grandview and Hansen/Jacobson.Gelb is repped by WME, Myman Greenspan and Ziffren/Brittenham.

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. One Reason 'Terminator: Dark Fate' Didn't Connect with Sci-Fi Audiences
    by Ciara Wardlow
  2. Martin Scorsese Considered Making 'Joker' For 4 Years
    by Graeme McMillan
View All
  1. by Brian Davids
  2. by Graeme McMillan
  3. by Graeme McMillan
  4. by Richard Newby
  5. by Brian Davids
LATEST NEWS
1.
'Jiro Dreams of Sushi' Filmmaker Sets Thriller 'Consume' With 21 Laps, Fox Searchlight (Exclusive)
by Borys Kit
2.
Kay Cannon to Direct 'Del & Charna' Comedy Improv Biopic
by Etan Vlessing
3.
Christophe Ruggia, French Filmmaker Accused of Sexual Harassment, Is Fired From Directors’ Association
by Jordan Mintzer
4.
'The Devil Next Door': TV Review
by Daniel Fienberg
5.
Jessica Chastain to Star in Artist Dramedy 'Losing Clementine'
by Etan Vlessing