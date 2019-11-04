'Jiro Dreams of Sushi' Filmmaker Sets Thriller 'Consume' With 21 Laps, Fox Searchlight (Exclusive)

Gelb will direct the project, which will be written by Cat Vasko, who previously wrote adaptations of Boom! Studios’ Lumberjanes and Dean Jensen's novel Queen of the Air.

21 Laps’ Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen, who are behind Stranger Things and the upcoming Free Guy, will produce the film with Gelb, Sterman and McGinn.

Consume is a contained thriller set around the reveal of a world-changing innovation while examining the ego, morals and manipulations of an “iconoclast” à la Theranos’ Elizabeth Holmes. The story follows a group of thought leaders around the world that are invited to an enigmatic billionaire’s Icelandic retreat for what they think is the trip of a lifetime. Little do they know that they are not guests, but the unwitting test subjects of a nefarious experiment.

Vasko is currently writing a Snow White spinoff titled Rose Red for Disney+ as well as untitled fairytale spec for the studio that has Lakeith Stanfield and Olivia Cooke attached to star. She recently worked with 21 Laps on Inconstant Moon, a sci-fi love story that has James Ponsoldt directing.

Gelb made a name for himself with the acclaimed Jiro and has kept his belly full by creating Netflix award-winning series Chef's Table and co-creating the Netflix series Street Food. Supper Club, which also produced docs Amanda Knox and 13th, has a nonfiction overall deal with Disney and is currently in production on Marvel’s 616 and an original nature series, Earthkeepers.

21 Laps is currently in readying a slew movie for release, including the Levy-directed Free Guy at Fox, the sci-fi road movie Monster Problems at Paramount, teen horror movie There’s Someone Inside Your House with Netflix and their indie film The Violent Heart.

Vasko is repped by Grandview and Hansen/Jacobson.Gelb is repped by WME, Myman Greenspan and Ziffren/Brittenham.