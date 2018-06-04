Paramount, Bad Robot Team for Sci-Fi Thriller 'Aporia' (Exclusive)

Jared Moshe, who wrote and directed the Western thriller 'The Ballad of Lefty Brown,' penned the spec and is attached to helm.

Paramount has preemptively picked up the sci-fi spec script Aporia from Jared Moshe, who wrote the script and is attached to direct.

J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot is producing with Neda Armian.

As with many Bad Robot projects, Aporia’s logline is being kept secret. It is, however, being described as a grounded sci-fi drama with time-travel elements.

Bad Robot, which last produced the Netflix-released sci-fi thriller The Cloverfield Paradox, is prepping for the Oct. 26 release of its World War II Nazi zombie movie, Overlord, which generated plenty of buzz when footage was previewed at CinemaCon.

Moshe previously wrote and directed the Western thriller The Ballad of Lefty Brown, which stars Bill Pullman and Peter Fonda. The movie was released last year by A24. He made his feature debut with the Western Dead Man’s Burden.

The filmmaker is repped by ICM Partners, Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment.