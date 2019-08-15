J.J. Abrams Teases New 'Spider-Man' Villain in Comic Book Trailer

The five-part Marvel series, which the filmmaker writes with his son, debuts in September.

With a month to go until the release of Marvel Entertainment’s new Spider-Man comic book series — co-written by J.J. Abrams and son Henry — the publisher has unveiled a new trailer for the title, teasing not only the series in general, but particularly the Abrams’ new super villain creation.

Both Abrams, as well as Spider-Man editor Nick Lowe, appear in the video, in addition to animated versions of artwork from the series by Sara Pichelli. The three discuss how the series came about, the creation of new villain Cadaverous — “one of the most terrifying Spider-Man villains of all time, and that’s saying something,” Lowe notes — and how the Abrams approach writing Peter Parker and his costumed alter ego.

This Week In Heat Vision breakdown

“Spider-Man in general has been one of the most interesting super hero characters to me: how when he gets stronger, his problems get bigger,” Henry Abrams explained. “A large focus on our series was [Spider-Man] as a person and not just him as a mask. So how does he deal with these real issues? It’s been a pleasure exploring that.” The five-issue miniseries, titled simply Spider-Man, will debut Sept. 18 digitally and in comic book stores.