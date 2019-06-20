J.J. Abrams to Co-Write New 'Spider-Man' Comic Book

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker isn’t the only project featuring fan-favorite characters that the world will see from J.J. Abrams in 2019.

Launching this fall will be Spider-Man, a new five-issue comic book mini-series co-written by Abrams and his son, Henry.

The new series, which will be illustrated by Miles Morales co-creator and former Fantastic Four artist Sara Pichelli, has been in the works for sometime, Abrams told the New York Times, which initially broke the story.

“A year or so ago, I started talking about it with Henry and it sort of happened organically,” Abrams explained. “And that has been the joy of this. Even though I’ve been talking to Nick [Lowe, Spider-Man editor] for a long time, weirdly, this feels like it just sort of evolved from the conversations of Henry and I, having ideas that got us excited and Nick being open to the collaboration."

Earlier this week, The Hollywood Reporter reported the news that Bad Robot, the company Abrams runs with his wife and co-CEO Katie McGrath, was nearing a $500 million overall deal with WarnerMedia.