J.K. Simmons Says 'Spider-Man' Fans Can Expect More J. Jonah Jameson

by Ryan Parker
The Oscar-winner is the only actor from the 2000's 'Spider-Man' trilogy to appear in the Disney MCU.
J.K. Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson   |   Columbia Pictures/Photofest
Parker! 

J.K. Simmons on Monday said Marvel Cinematic Universe fans can look forward to seeing more of his classic character, J. Jonah Jameson. 

During an interview onSiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, the Oscar-winning actor said he has already filmed the character for one upcoming project and plans to play him at least one more time beyond that. 

“Well yeah, [I’ll be back as Jameson] that’s the short answer,” Simmons told his host. “There is a future for J. Jonah Jameson after a several-year hiatus. He showed up very briefly for those who were wise enough to stay through the credits of Far from Home… There is one more JJJ appearance in the can, and from what I’m hearing there’s a plan for yet another. So hopefully JJJ will continue now and forever.”

Simmons played the classic comic book character for the first time in 2002's Spider-Man when that series of films starred Tobey Maguire. At that time, the Spider-Man-hating JJJ was the editor-in-chief of The Daily Bugle, where Peter Parker worked as the photojournalist, just like in the comics. 

In 2019's Far From Home, Simmons reprised Jameson as no longer a newspaperman, but rather a far-right radio show host a la Alex Jones. 

Simmons is the only actor from the 2000's Spider-Man films to appear in the Disney MCU. 

