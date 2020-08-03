Joey King in Talks to Join Brad Pitt in Action Thriller 'Bullet Train'
The Kissing Booth star Joey King is in negotiations to board Sony’s Brad Pitt-starring action thriller Bullet Train, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.
David Leitch is on board to the direct the project and is also overseeing the rewriting the script by Zak Olkewicz (Fear Street).
Heat Vision breakdown
Based on the popular Japanese book Maria Beetle by Kotaro Isaka, Bullet Train centers on a group of hitmen and assassins with conflicting motives on a train in Tokyo. The project has been tonally described as Speed, the Keanu Reeves action film set on a bus, meets Non-Stop, the 2014 Liam Neeson thriller set on a plane.
Sources say that Pitt will play an American hitman named Ladybug. Sources also say that King will play an unassuming teenaged assassin named Prince.
The studio is hoping to shoot this fall. The film is a contained thriller, which means it can be shot on a contained set and more easily follow health restrictions than a sprawling action movie with actual locations.
- Borys Kit
- @borys_kit
