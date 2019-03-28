Joey Lauren Adams Reprising Her 'Chasing Amy' Character in 'Jay and Silent Bob' Reboot

The 1997 Kevin Smith film, which also starred Ben Affleck and Jason Lee, won two 1998 Independent Spirit Awards — best screenplay for Smith and best supporting actor for Lee.

Alyssa Jones is back.

On Thursday, Joey Lauren Adams announced she would reprise her character from the 1997 cult hit Chasing Amy in Kevin Smith's upcoming Jay and Silent Bob reboot.

The actress, who has appeared in a number of Smith's View Askewniverse series, simply posted a picture of her trailer (with the character's name) from the set with the hashtag #JayAndSilentBobReboot.

Adams had a tiny cameo as Jones in 2001's Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back.

The untitled reboot started filming last month. Smith said via social media the decision to do a reboot was made because a third Clerks film did not pan out (an unidentified castmember passed on it) and a sequel to 1995's Mallrats would make a better TV series than a movie.

Chasing Amy, which also starred Ben Affleck and Jason Lee, won two 1998 Independent Spirit Awards — best screenplay for Smith and best supporting actor for Lee.

Adams played lead Alyssa Jones, a lesbian who develops romantic feelings for Affleck's Holden McNeil, which quickly turns from blossoming love to bitterness when the pair split after McNeil learns of Jones' promiscuous past.

The film was a critical and box office success.