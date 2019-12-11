John Boyega Apologizes for Kelly Marie Tran Comments: "I Was Really Speaking From My Own Perspective"

He added: "I don’t know, for me anyway, when I see that [backlash], I’m like, well, that’s actually not true. But no, it is actually not true. So it’s kind of like [shrugs] it is what it is. But to engage, to connect with the fans who otherwise wouldn’t get a day to day experience, especially during things like the press tour, and behind the scenes stuff, is always good."

On Wednesday, Boyega sought to clarify his comments, denying he was referring to Tran and apologized if his words were misconstrued. "In no way was I referring to Kelly when I made my comments although the interviewer mentioned her given the topic. I was really speaking from my own perspective throughout this franchise. Sometimes I’ve felt strong and sometimes I’ve felt weak. Badly worded though. I apologize," he wrote.

In a followup tweet, Boyega referred back to previous comments he has made on the social media harassment Tran faced after The Last Jedi was released. In June 2018, Boyega pleaded with fans to stop harassing Tran, tweeting, "If you don't like Star Wars or the characters, understand that there are decision makers and harassing the actors/actresses will do nothing. You're not entitled to politeness when your approach is rude. Even if you paid for a ticket!"

Boyega followed with a tweet stating, "To the majority of Star Wars fans, thank you for supporting and putting yourselves in our shoes. You understand that there is a process so much appreciated!"

