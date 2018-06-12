John Boyega Doesn't Care If 'Star Wars' Fans Bought a Ticket — He Wants Harassment to Stop

The actor speaks out a week after co-star Kelly Marie Tran left social media following abuse from trolls.

John Boyega has had enough.

After two of his fellow Star Wars castmates left social media because they could no longer bear the abuse constantly thrown their way by angry trolls, the Finn actor said on Tuesday it must stop.

"If you don’t like Star Wars or the characters, understand that there are decision makers and harassing the actors/actresses will do nothing," he wrote on Twitter. "You’re not entitled to politeness when your approach is rude. Even if you paid for a ticket!"

He followed with a tweet stating, "To the majority of Star Wars fans, thank you for supporting and putting yourselves in our shoes. You understand that there is a process so much appreciated!"

Boyega was referring to Daisy Ridley (Rey) and Kelly Marie Tran (Rose), both of whom got off social media. Ridley left in 2016 after facing criticism because she posted a single message about gun control.

Tran recently made headlines after she deleted all of her Instagram posts, seemingly because she could no longer stand racist and sexist vulgarities directed her way from trolls who had a problem with her character in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Tran has yet to publicly comment on the matter, but members of the Star Wars family have offerred support.

Star Wars icon Mark Hamill told "fans" they needed to back off.

"#GetALifeNerds," he tweeted June 6 with a picture of himself and Tran. "What's not to love?" he added.

Last Jedi director Rian Johnson also addressed Tran leaving social media.

"On social media a few unhealthy people can cast a big shadow on the wall, but over the past 4 years I’ve met lots of real fellow SW fans," Johnson wrote June 5. "We like & dislike stuff but we do it with humor, love & respect. We’re the VAST majority, we’re having fun & doing just fine."

In an interview with Glamour in early December, Ridley said it just wasn't worth it to be on a platform

"I posted a thing about gun regulations, because I was at an event in tribute to the Orlando shooting at Pulse. People weren't nice about how I looked. And I was like, 'I'm out.' Simple as that. That is not what I signed up for," she said.