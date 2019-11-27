John Boyega Admits His ‘Rise of Skywalker’ Script Ended Up on eBay

Director J.J. Abrams earlier in the week on the same show revealed a script ended up on the auction site after one of his actors — he didn't say who, but he was clearly not pleased about the situation — left a script in their apartment and it ended up on eBay after a cleaning person found it.

Boyega, who plays Finn, fessed up to the mistake and explained what happened.

"I was moving apartments, and I left the script under my bed," he began. "I was like, I will leave it under my bed and when I wake up the next morning, I will take it and then move. But then my boys came over and we started partying a little bit. And the script, it just stayed there. And a few weeks after, this cleaner comes in, finds this script and puts it on eBay for like 65 pounds ($84). The person didn't know the true value."

Abrams explained that someone at Disney noticed the listing and knew it was real, so the company had to step in and demand it be removed from eBay.

The auction site did not respond to a request for more information.

And yes, Boyega did get into hot water for the situation, he said.

"It was scary, I got calls from every official," he said, jokingly adding, "Even Mickey Mouse called me, 'What did you do?!'"

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters Dec. 20.