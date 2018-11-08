John Boyega, Letitia Wright to Star in Sci-Fi Love Story 'Hold Back the Stars'

Mike Cahill, the filmmaker behind the 2014 sci-fi drama 'I Origins,' will direct.

Two of Hollywood's most sought-after young stars are joining forces for the sci-fi love story Hold Back the Stars.

Stars Wars actor John Boyega and Black Panther breakout Letitia Wright are attached to star in the adaptation of the Katie Khan novel of the same name that centers on a man and a woman who revisit memories of their love affair on a utopian Earth while they are trapped in the vast void of space with only 90 minutes of oxygen.

Mike Cahill, the filmmaker behind the 2014 sci-fi drama I Origins, will direct a script by Christy Hall. Shawn Levy's 21 Laps is producing.

The package is being repped by WME.

Boyega, who is repped by WME, the U.K.'s Identity Agency and Hansen Jacobson, will next be seen reprising his role as Finn in J.J. Abrams' Star Wars: Episode IX.

Wright will play her Black Panther character Shuri in the upcoming Avengers film. She is repped by WME and the U.K.'s Identity.