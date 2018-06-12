John Cena, Jackie Chan to Star in Action-Thriller From 'Need for Speed' Director

The duo will team up to save a China-run oil refinery in the Middle East.

Jackie Chan has found a new partner in crime in John Cena.

The duo are set to star in an action thriller from Need for Speed director Scott Waugh, with Cena replacing Sylvester Stallone, who was previously attached to star alongside Chan.

The movie centers on a Chinese private security contractor (Chan) who is called in to extract the oil workers when a China-run oil refinery in the Middle East is attacked. When he learns that the attackers’ real plan is to steal a fortune in oil, he teams up with an American — a former Marine played by John Cena — to stop them.

Chan will also produce Project X (a working title), along with Joe Tam, Esmond Ren and Hans Canosa. Arash Amel wrote the screenplay.

Cena, repped by ICM, is becoming a reliable go-to action star for Hollywood. He will next be seen in the Trasnformers' spinoff Bumblebee and Universal's The Jason Directive, which will be produced by Dwayne Johnson.

Chan was last seen stateside in STX's Chinese co-production The Foreigner and is attached to a fourth Rush Hour film and a Shanghai Noon sequel. He is repped by CAA and Bloom Hergott.