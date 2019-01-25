John Cena to Star in Netflix Action Comedy Directed by Jason Bateman (Exclusive)

The film reteams Bateman with Mark Perez, the writer of 'Game Night.'

WWE headliner-turned-actor John Cena is teaming up with Jason Bateman for a Netflix action comedy.

Cena will star in the untitled project which Bateman will direct. Sources say Bateman will also appear in the project.

The action comedy reteams Bateman with Mark Perez, the writer of his 2018 sleeper hit, Game Night.

This new project has a Game Night vibe and could even be considered Movie Night, so to speak. The story centers on a family that gets stuck in an old abandoned movie studio. The sets come to life and the family members find themselves stuck in a various movies.

Bateman is producing with Michael Costigan, his partner at Aggregate Films, which has a production deal with Netflix. Also producing are Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum.

Cena is coming off of a key turn in Paramount’s Bumblebee movie and has action movie Project X-Traction with Jackie Chan in post-production. He is repped by ICM Partners.

Perez is writing a Carmen Sandiego movie for Netflix that will star Gina Rodriguez. In addition to penning Game Night, he wrote the college comedy Accepted. He too is repped by ICM as well as Hansen Jacobson.

Bateman stars in Netflix’s crime show Ozark, and has directed numerous episodes of the multiple Emmy-nominated show. He made his feature directorial debut with the 2013 comedy Bad Words. He is repped by CAA, Lighthouse Management and Hansen Jacobson.