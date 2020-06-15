John Cleese Mocks Fox News For Unknowingly Reporting Monty Python Joke

In her report, MacCallum pointed to a since deleted post on Reddit questioning Raz's appointment, which she used as evidence of group turmoil. The post was a joke which quoted classic lines from 1975's Holy Grail, reading: “I thought we had an anonymous collective. An anarcho-syndicalist commune at the least, we should take it in turns to act as a sort of executive officer for the week.”

Monty Python troupe co-founder Cleese could not help himself, quipping, "BREAKING: No one @FoxNews has ever seen @montypython & The Holy Grail. #runit #goodjournalism #factchecking," the actor said via Twitter.

In Holy Grail, the lines occur when King Arthur (Graham Chapman) approaches two peasants and announces himself as their king while they are mud-farming. One of the peasants pushes back with the classic dialogue.