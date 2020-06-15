John Cleese Mocks Fox News For Unknowingly Reporting Monty Python Joke
John Cleese on Monday poked fun at Fox News after a report from the network over the weekend unknowingly quoted Monty Python and the Holy Grail.
The Story host Martha MacCallum was covering Seattle’s Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ), and the segment included claims there was infighting among protesters who have occupied the area for weeks, apparently headed by hip-hop artist Raz Simone.
In her report, MacCallum pointed to a since deleted post on Reddit questioning Raz's appointment, which she used as evidence of group turmoil. The post was a joke which quoted classic lines from 1975's Holy Grail, reading: “I thought we had an anonymous collective. An anarcho-syndicalist commune at the least, we should take it in turns to act as a sort of executive officer for the week.”
Monty Python troupe co-founder Cleese could not help himself, quipping, "BREAKING: No one @FoxNews has ever seen @montypython & The Holy Grail. #runit #goodjournalism #factchecking," the actor said via Twitter.
In Holy Grail, the lines occur when King Arthur (Graham Chapman) approaches two peasants and announces himself as their king while they are mud-farming. One of the peasants pushes back with the classic dialogue.
