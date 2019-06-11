John Cleese, Sienna Guillory Join 'Clifford, the Big Red Dog' Movie (Exclusive)

Clifford has found some new friends.

John Cleese and Sienna Guillory have joined Paramount's adaptation of Clifford the Big Red Dog, along with newcomer Izaac Wang.

Walt Becker is directing the project, which is set to begin shooting next month in New York and is being produced by Jordan Kerner and Scholastic Entertainment’s Iole Lucchese.

Norman Bridwell's Clifford books follow the misadventures of the titular giant red dog and his owner, a girl named Emily Elizabeth.

The movie will see Emily (Big Little Lies' Darby Camp), who is struggling to fit in at home and at school, discover a small red puppy who is destined to become her best friend. When Clifford magically undergoes one heck of a growth spurt, he attracts the attention of a genetics company, Emily and her Uncle Casey (Jack Whitehall) have to fight the forces of greed as they go on the run across New York City.

The script was written by writing team Jay Scherick and David Ronn, along with Annie Mumolo and Stan Chervin.

Cleese, the legendary English actor and Monty Python player, is repped by the U.K.'s Independent and Anonymous Content.

Guillory, whose credits include the Resident Evil series, recently wrapped production on Bruce Dern-starrer Remember Me and can currently be seen on Amazon series Fortitude, opposite Dennis Quaid. She is repped by the U.K.'s Independent, LINK and Sloane Offer.

Wang, who can be seen in Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg's upcoming Universal comedy Good Boys, is repped by Coast to Coast ad D.R. Entertainment.