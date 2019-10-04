John Constantine Returns to Comic Book Roots in 'Sandman Universe Presents Hellblazer' Preview (Exclusive)

Si Spurrier and Marcio Takara bring the character to his full power in the October 30 release.

You can’t keep a good man down. Or, as it turns out, a pretty crappy man who’s good at magic, either; later this month sees the release of The Sandman Universe Presents Hellblazer, a special one-off issue that brings John Constantine back to the mature-readers supernatural setting the character existed in for decades, and — of course — back into trouble. Heat Vision has an exclusive first look at what’s in store.

Tying in with events from the ongoing Books of Magic series that also falls under the banner of The Sandman Universe — the imprint overseen by Neil Gaiman for DC, which also includes The Dreaming, Lucifer and House of Whispers — the special issue brings John Constantine back from a brink he never expected to return from, and sets him on a collision course with Tim Hunter, a boy who might grow up to be the most powerful magician ever… for good or ill.

The one-shot issue, written by Si Spurrier with art by Marcio Takara, leads into a new John Constantine, Hellblazer series by Spurrier and Aaron Campbell launching in November. In an amazing statement to accompany the preview, Spurrier said, “They asked me for a quote about how great John Constantine is and how honored I am to write him. Bollocks. He's given me a stomach ulcer and I haven't slept in weeks. Just read the bloody comic so he leaves me alone." If that doesn’t give you a taste of what to expect from Spurrier’s Constantine, read on, but those with a sensitive disposition, be warned: NSFW language ahead. The Sandman Universe Presents Hellblazer No. 1 will be released by DC Oct. 30.