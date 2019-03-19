John David Washington Joins Christopher Nolan's Next Movie

The actor is attached to the next project from the 'Dunkirk' director.

John David Washington is set to star in Christopher Nolan's next film, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Nolan's next project will be produced by the Dunkirk director and his partner Emma Thomas. Warner Bros. earlier announced that Nolan's upcoming untitled film will open in Imax on July 17, 2020.

Washington, star of Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman, is also the son of Denzel Washington.

The upcoming project is described as an event film, but nothing else is known about Nolan’s latest venture. The writer-director has a propensity for secrecy, penning his scripts away from any prying eyes. Nolan is also of such a stature that he can attract the actors he wants, package his project with talent and then present it to a studio with what amounts to a simple yes or no question: Are you in or are you out?

Nolan is coming off of the World War II film Dunkirk, which won three Academy Awards and earned the filmmaker his first best director Oscar nomination. The Warner Bros. film grossed $526.9 million globally.

Washington was one of the stars of HBO’s Ballers, but it is was his performance in BlacKkKlansman that earned him leading-man status. In the movie, which earned a best picture nomination, the actor played a police officer who infiltrates the KKK, with the part being dramatic, comedic and even romantic.

Nolan is currently more than 20 years into his filmmaking career. After releasing his $6,000 feature debut, Following, in 1998, he broke out with 2000's Memento, which earned him and his brother, Jonathan Nolan, best screenplay Oscar nominations. He has gone on to carve out a reputation for crafting cerebral blockbusters, which have also included 2002's Insomnia and 2006's The Prestige.