John Hyams, Bryan Bertino Films Join Fantasia Virtual Fest Lineup

There's also an international bow for Alone, the English-language remake by director John Hyams of Mattias Olsson’s 2011 Swedish film Gone. The thriller follows recently widowed Jessica, played by Jules Willcox, who flees the city, only to be kidnapped and locked away in the cabin of a mysterious man (Marc Menchaca).

Fantasia also booked world premieres for Amelia Moses' slow-burn thriller Bleed With Me; Jason Neulander’s Fugitive Dreams; Kevin McManus and Matthew McManus' Block Island Sound; The Oak Room, Cody Calahan's fourth feature; and Eric Schultz's debut feature Minor Premise.

There's also first looks in Montreal for Elza Kephart's slasher comedy Slaxx, led by Slut in a Good Way star Romane Denis; The Five Rules of Success, Orson Oblowitz’s third feature; and Gabriel Carrer and Reese Eveneshen's For The Sake of Vicious.

Other international premieres bound for Fantasia include Ben Hozie’s crime romancer PVT CHAT, toplined by Uncuts Gems star Julia Fox; Xia Magnus' Sanzaru, starring MacGyver actress Aina Dumloa; and Japanese director Tsutomu Hanabusa's Project Dreams - How to Build Mazinger Z's Hangar.

The Montreal festival will stream world, international and North American premieres on a virtual platform and under tight digital security as it was forced by the COVID-19 crisis to go online. This year's online screening event from Aug. 20 to Sept. 2 aims to mirror where possible a traditional theatrical experience, including a limited number of tickets sold per screening.

The final lineup additions by Fantasia programmers will be unveiled in early August.