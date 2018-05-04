John Lithgow Boards 'Pet Sematary' Remake

Jason Clarke is starring in Paramount's adaptation of the Stephen King best-seller.

Star of stage and screen John Lithgow has joined Jason Clarke in Pet Sematary, Paramount’s new adaptation of the Stephen King novel, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Lithgow will play Jud Crandall, a kindly neighbor to a big city family that moves into the country, next to an old burial ground. Fred Gwynne played the part in Paramount’s original 1989 movie.

Dennis Widmyer and Kevin Kolsch, the duo who co-directed the 2014 fantasy horror feature Starry Eyes, are helming the update, which is being produced by Lorenzo Di Bonaventura, Mark Vahradian and Steven Schneider. Jeff Buhler wrote the most recent draft of the adaptation.

Sematary, first published in 1983, told of a doctor (Clarke) who uses the burial ground to first resurrect his son’s pet, killed by a car, then later to bring back to life his son. The results, in true King form, are nightmarish.

Lithgow last year won an Emmy for his turn as Winston Churchill in Netflix’s prestige series The Crown and appeared as Will Ferrell’s father in Daddy’s Home 2.