John Ridley Tackling Comic Book Movie 'American Way' for Blumhouse

The Oscar winner will write and direct an adaptation of his DC comic book series.

Oscar winner John Ridley is bringing his most notable comic book creation to the big screen.

Ridley will write and direct an adaptation of his 2017 series The American Way: Those Above and Those Below for Blumhouse, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Ridley launched his first American Way series in 2006 with artist Georges Jeanty for DC's Wildstorm imprint. The duo reteamed for the socially conscious superhero series with the 2017 sequel Those Above and Those Below, which takes place a decade after the original's 1962 setting and picks up as superheroes have fallen from public favor. Most of them have retired from public life, though Jason Fisher — the hero once known as New American — continues to operate in the open. DC's Vertigo imprint published the sequel.

Ridley, who won a best adapting screenplay Oscar for 12 Years a Slave, served as executive producer of ABC's American Crime.

Blumhouse's Jason Blum will produce the American Way movie. The studio released horror hit Truth or Dare over the weekend, and is coming off an Oscar win for Jordan Peele's Get Out.

Ridley is repepd by Brillstein Entertainment Partners.